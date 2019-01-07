Two cars seized for no insurance or tax in Offaly in one day
Gardaí seized two cars in Offaly on Saturday, January 5, after routine traffic stops.
One driver was detained in Edenderry while another was detained in Tullamore following the seizures.
Both drivers were found to be driving without up to date car insurance or road tax.
The cars were seized by officers under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.
