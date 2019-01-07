Almost €5 million collected in Local Property Tax in Offaly in 2018

A total of €4,700,000 was collected in Local Property Tax in Offaly in 2018 according to figures released by Revenue today.

Offaly had a compliance rate of 96% with returns made for 28,900 properties.

While the total sum collected for 2018 was the same as 2017, the compliance rate dropped marginally by 0.4%.

The data also shows that more than 75% of properties in Offaly are valued below €150,000. Of that figure, 41.1% are valued below €100,000 with 35.6% valued between €100,000 and €150,000. A further 18% are valued between €150,000 and €200,000 while 1.1% are valued over €300,000.