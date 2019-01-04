Offaly thief spotted carrying stolen television under his arm through town

Gardaí in Edenderry are appealing for public assistance to help identify the suspect in a recent burglary.

The burglary occurred at an unoccupied pub on JKL Street in Edenderry between November 25 and November 28, 2018.

A large plasma TV screen was stolen but was later recovered by Gardaí.

An appeal is being launched for assistance after it was reported the suspect had been seen walking around the Edenderry town with the television under their arm.

The incident was subject to social media commentary at the time and gardaí are keen to ask anyone with information about this incident or the suspect to come forward and contact them at Edenderry Garda Station on 04697-31290.