MEP welcomes Offaly competition winners to Brussels

Mairead McGuinness MEP for Offaly and first Vice-President of the European Parliament recently welcomed students from Ireland to the European Parliament in Brussels.

Participating in the Graduate.ie schools competition, an online competition to win a trip to the European Parliament to participate in Euroscola, the students aged between 16 to 18 from across the EU have the chance to become an MEP for a day. They debate, negotiate, amend, vote and adopt resolutions on real European issues.

Here the MEP is pictured with Marie Moran, group leader and Éabha Enright, Sacred Heart Secondary School, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

They visited the Parliament in Brussels before travelling to Strasbourg. MEP McGuinness explained the functioning of the EU institutions to the students, Ireland's role in the EU and current issues.