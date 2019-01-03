Offaly nursing home non-compliant on number of grounds in new HIQA report

A Tullamore nursing home has been listed as non-compliant on a number of grounds by a new HIQA report.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) today published 49 inspection reports on residential centres for older people.

Tullamore's Our Lady of Consolation nursing home was found to be non-compliant with three regulations, including the premises itself which were found to require upgrades.

The Arden Road nursing home, which will shortly undergo much-needed expansion works, was found non-compliant in the areas of premises quality, the keeping of records, and health care.

The inspector found that "major improvements were required to the premises to ensure that the design and layout of the centre was suitable for its stated purpose and could meet residents’ individual and collective needs in a comfortable and homely way."

It has long been accepted that the home needs an upgrade and in March 2018, Offaly County Council resolved to sell 1.13 acres of land behind the Arden Road site for the purposes of upgrading the facility. A planning application has now been lodged.

The inspector said that "the registered provider representative gave assurances that the proposed extension will be completed

within the agreed timescale."

Issues with the height of the skylight windows in the current sitting room in order to allow residents to see outside when seated were also raised by the inspector. An issue of space and possible draughts were also noted but "these are now to be addressed as part of the refurbishment," the inspector found.

In terms of the health care provided, the nursing home was once again listed as non-compliant by the inspector. In their report, the inspector said, "this regulation was not being monitored at this inspection, however, on reviewing three pressure relieving mattresses, none were correctly set for the individual residents."

"The person in charge had introduced a specific checking system for this, but the settings were still incorrect. The person in charge undertook to complete a review of all appliances to ensure that they were set correctly," the inspector found.

Finally, the nursing home was found to be non-compliant in the area of record-keeping. The inspector noted a recruitment process was in place at the facility. They reviewed a sample of staff files and found that some were not complete.

"For example, two of four files reviewed did not contain a satisfactory history of gaps in employment, as required by the regulations. This had also been identified as a non-compliance at previous inspections," the report read.

As part of the recent audit, the inspector spoke with most residents. Residents said they felt safe and well cared for. Many said they get the best of everything. All residents that were spoken to reported satisfaction with the food and said choices were offered at meal times.

Residents said that they knew how to make a complaint and felt it would be addressed.

All residents spoke highly of the staff describing them as kind and caring. Some residents told the inspector that they were looking forward to having the extension completed as they would be able to sit in the day room and look out.