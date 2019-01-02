Shane Lowry presented with incredible gift at charity fundraiser

Offaly golfing star Shane Lowry was presented with a stunning gift as he returned to his native Clara to take part in a fundraising event held over Christmas for his fellow Clara man John Buckley.

The 'Uncle Buck Appreciation Night' and golf classic was organised to help former Clara goalkeeper and U15 Clara GAA manager Buckley (41) who was diagnosed with cancer in recent months.

John was nicknamed Uncle Buck by his U15 team who view him as a leader and a mentor.

John's diagnosis shocked the local area and prompted former All-Ireland referee and Clara club chairman Brian Gavin to come up with the golfing fundraiser idea.

The golf classic and appreciation night in aid of John were held in Esker Hills Golf Club and Clara GAA on Saturday, December 29.

John Buckley and Offaly great Tony McTague showed their appreciation for Shane Lowry's involvement in the event by presenting him with a framed Offaly jersey signed by all seven of Offaly's All-Ireland winning captains.