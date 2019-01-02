REVEALED: The top ten best selling cars in Offaly in 2018!

Official statistics released today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry reveal the top selling cars in Offaly in 2018.

The best selling car in the county in 2018 was the Nissan Qashqai which sold 66 units followed by the Kia Sportage which sold 61 and the Hyundai Tucson which sold 56 units.

You can find out the top ten best selling cars in Ireland for 2018 by clicking here

The Top Ten best selling cars in Offaly for 2018 were:

1: NISSAN QASHQAI

2: KIA SPORTAGE

3: HYUNDAI TUCSON

4: TOYOTA YARIS

5: TOYOTA C-HR

6: TOYOTA COROLLA

7: FORD FOCUS

8: DACIA SANDERO

9: DACIA DUSTER

10 PEUGEOT 3008

The Top Ten best selling brands in Offaly for 2018 were:

1: TOYOTA

2: HYUNDAI

3: FORD

4: NISSAN

5: KIA

6: VOLKSWAGEN

7: RENAULT

8: PEUGEOT

9: DACIA

10: SKODA