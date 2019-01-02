Offaly's Pat Smullen gives health update after 'tough' 2018

Offaly jockey Pat Smullen has said he's "doing a lot better now" after a "tough 2018" where the Rhode man was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

2018 was a tough year, but thank God we’re doing a lot better now with the help of a lot of people. Roll on 2019, Happy New Year everybody. pic.twitter.com/oY6UsIpfec — Pat Smullen (@patjsmullen) December 31, 2018

The nine-time champion Irish jockey underwent surgery in 2018 following the diagnosis and announced an extended break from horse racing.

Pat said he discovered the illness after attending the doctor with a persistent pain in his back, which he thought might be kidney stones in early 2018.

Tests later revealed a tumour on his pancreas, requiring surgery. The racing world was quick to wish him well with kind words coming in from across the globe.

Pat is continuing his recovery and was in attendance at Leopardstown Races over Christmas as a collection of jockeys made a presentation to Adrian McGoldrick as he retired from his position as Chief Medical Officer with the Irish Turf Club.