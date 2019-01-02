Have your say! Who is Offaly's 'All Time Great'?

The Offaly Express has launched a search for the All Time Greatest Offaly person ever.

Their finest hour could have been on the sports field, or in business, or through community endeavour, entertainment or something else entirely.

We are compiling a shortlist of your nominations and in the coming weeks we will give people a chance to vote for who they think should win the accolade of Offaly's All Time Great. We want suggestions from right across the community and the generations, either historical or modern day.

To nominate a person, simply use the message box below to include their name and some brief details on their life and the reason why they are being nominated. Closing date for nominations is this Sunday, January 6 at 6pm. You can also nominate via e-mail to news@offalyexpress.ie

Once we have compiled a shortlist of 16 worthy candidates, we will run off a series of polls on www.offalyexpress.ie and from the initial list of 16 candidates, we will reduce that down to eight quarter finalists, four semi finalists and finally the grand final – to find out who you believe should be crowned Offaly's All Time Great.