Planning permission granted for 16 house development in Offaly
Planning permission granted for 16 house development in Offaly
'Major project' for Offaly secondary school at preliminary planning stage
Offaly County Council has granted planning permission for a 16 house development in the county.
Situated to the west of McAuley Drive on the Tullamore Road in Birr, the development will consist of 16 houses made up of six3 bedroom, 2 storey terraced houses and ten, 3 bedroom 2 storey semi detached houses.
The application was lodged by Liam Walsh and Company Limited. A total of 22 conditions were attached to the permission including a development contribution of €48,160, all cables will be underground at the time of completion and that all site construction vehicles will be equipped with silencers.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on