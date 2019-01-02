Planning permission granted for 16 house development in Offaly

Offaly County Council has granted planning permission for a 16 house development in the county.

Situated to the west of McAuley Drive on the Tullamore Road in Birr, the development will consist of 16 houses made up of six3 bedroom, 2 storey terraced houses and ten, 3 bedroom 2 storey semi detached houses.

The application was lodged by Liam Walsh and Company Limited. A total of 22 conditions were attached to the permission including a development contribution of €48,160, all cables will be underground at the time of completion and that all site construction vehicles will be equipped with silencers.