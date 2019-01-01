Offaly bus stop to move due to major road works

A bus stop in Offaly is set to be moved due to road works that begin on Wednesday, January 2.

The Bus Eireann stop on High Street in Tullamore will be moved to Columcille Street in the town once the Tullamore Public Realm Enhancement Works begin.

We wish to advise our customers in Tullamore, Co. Offaly that due works commencing on High Street on 2 January, our Route 120 bus stops will be moving to Columcille Street (Outside Boyle's Sports and Ritzy's Hairdressing @Midlands103 — Bus Eireann (@Buseireann) December 28, 2018

