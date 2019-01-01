Offaly bus stop to move due to major road works

Offaly bus stop to move due to major road works

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Offaly bus stop to move due to major road works

Offaly bus stop to move due to major road works

Share

A bus stop in Offaly is set to be moved due to road works that begin on Wednesday, January 2. 

The Bus Eireann stop on High Street in Tullamore will be moved to Columcille Street in the town once the Tullamore Public Realm Enhancement Works begin.

For more details on the upcoming works in Tullamore and the diversions that will be in place, click here