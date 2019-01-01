Offaly National Lottery player wins big to start the New Year

One lucky person in Offaly has kicked of their New Year in style with a big win in the National Lottery Christmas Millionaire Raffle.

The person has won a top tier prize of €250,000 on their ticket which was bought in Dolan’s on Clara Road in Tullamore. The winning ticket number is 417104.

Somebody in Wexford scooped the top prize of an incredible one million euro. Players in Kilkenny, Kerry and Roscommon are also celebrating the first day of 2019 in style having landed top tier prizes of €250,000 and €100,000 in the Raffle.

With a total of 5,567 players winning prizes of between €500 and €1 million in last night’s draw the National Lottery today urged people to check their raffle numbers to see if they have scooped a windfall. As well as top tier prizes there were ten prizes of €10,000, 28 prizes of €5,000, 125 prizes of €1,000 and 5,400 prizes of €500.

Christmas Millionaire Raffle ticket number 191401 won the top prize of €1 million. The ticket was sold at Kavanagh’s Village Forecourt, in Clonroche, Co. Wexford, a shop with the midas touch as it sold a €2.7 million Lotto Jackpot ticket in November 2010.

The winning ticket numbers for the top five Christmas Millionaire Raffle prizes are:.

Top prize of €1 million: Ticket no 191401 sold in Kavanagh’s Village Forecourt, Clonroche, Co Wexford

Prize of €250,000: Ticket no 417104 sold in Dolan’s, Clara Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Three prizes of €100,000: Tickets nos: 238272 sold in Dunnes Stores, Roscommon town; 52944 sold in Garvey’s Supervalu, Listowel, Co. Kerry; 164,096 sold in Supervalu in Main Street, Ballyragget Co. Kilkenny

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said today: "We are absolutely thrilled for our player from Wexford with this big win. The Christmas Millionaire Raffle is hugely popular every year and the prize payout this year is bigger than ever. We look forward to welcoming the first National Lottery millioniare of 2019 into the Winners Room!"

All Christmas Millionaire Raffle ticket holders have 90 days from the day of the draw to collect their prizes. The top five prizes can only be collected in National Lottery offices in Dublin. All prizes up to €15,000 can be collected at any Prize Claim Centres nationwide.

Full draw results detailing all prize winning numbers is now available be available on the National Lottery’s website www.lottery.ie and on the National Lottery App.