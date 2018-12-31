Tributes paid to Offaly man who died following tragic accident

Kilcormac-Killoughey GAA led tributes this week to local man Padraig Egan who died after a tragic accident before Christmas.

Padraig, whose parents live in Birr, was much-loved in the locality and recently played his part in Kilcormac-Killoughey's 'OsKaRs' movie night fundraiser.

On Christmas Eve, the club released the following statement: "It was with profound sadness that we learned the news on Saturday morning of the passing of Padraig Egan, just six weeks after he played a starring role in the OsKaRs."

"Padraig's fantastic portrayal of The Bird O'Donnell in The Field will live long in the memory and he was very proud to have been a part of it. Padraig always had a word for everyone he met and his wit, stories, quotes, his wonderful musical ability and his friendly nature will be sorely missed."

"We would like to extend our sincere sympathy to his parents Pat and Anne, sisters Brid, Lilian, Anne-Maria and Eimear, brothers Enda and Dermot, partner Kathleen, extended family and his large circle of friends."

Another great friend of Padraig, Damian White, also paid a heartfelt tribute to his "closest classmate."

"The night before filming ‘The Field’ Padraig Egan called to our house. He was excited and nervous, as we all were, about the next day. As we were heading out the door to drop him back to Kilcormac, he spotted our piano and asked if we minded if he played a tune. We were delighted and he proceeded to play a beautifully crafted version of ‘Fairytale of New York’."

"We are devastated to think that this was Padraig’s parting gift to us but honoured that it happened. He was truly a unique and special friend, with a mind and a soul for the higher things," Damian said.

"Padraig was my closest classmate. He was simply great to be around. His mind was in constant motion as he talked politics, poetry, music and literature, often at the same time, and with the ability to sew them all together into a colourful patchwork of cohesive and searingly accurate thoughts and observations."

"He had read Joyce and Beckett before leaving school, even though neither were on the Leaving Cert course, and was constantly lacing quotes from them into conversation and the many letters he wrote. He was forever quoting his grandmother, whom he idolised, particularly on political matters. For him she was the font of wisdom and the last word on events past and present in Irish affairs"

"There are simply too many great moments of wit and banter to recall, and to seek to do justice to the unique and wonderful heart and mind of a truly gifted friend with mere written words is beyond me. Shane McGowan says it best- 'I can see a better time, when all our dreams come true.' Rest easy Pádraig," Damian concluded.

Padraig was buried in the cemetery adjoining Saint James' Church, Eglish on Sunday last, December 30.