Suspicious van spotted in Offaly town

Offaly gardai are asking people to report sightings of a suspicious vehicle in the county.

A community alert message has been issued to community groups and residents after the van was spotted on Sunday evening.

The White Ford Transit, with a partial registration plate reading VK58, was last seen in the Birr area.

The occupants are said to have been noticed acting suspiciously.

Gardai are asking residents to report any sightings to their local station.