Tullamore A&E second most overcrowded in the country

The A&E departments at two Midlands hospitals are among the most overcrowded in the country today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

132 admitted patients are waiting for beds across the country this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch figures.

111 are waiting in the emergency department of the nation's hospitals, while 21 are in already full wards.

Tullamore is the second most overcrowded with 17 patients awaiting a bed, while Portlaoise is third with 14.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 24 patients awaiting admission.