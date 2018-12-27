Pedestrian killed in Midlands road crash on St. Stephen's Day

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in the Midlands on St. Stephen's Day.

The accident happened at Cleenrath, Aughnacliffe, Longford at approximately 7p.m.

A male pedestrian, aged 62, was fatally injured when he was struck by a car.

His body has been removed to Tullamore Regional Hospital where a post mortem will take place. The female driver (44) of the car was uninjured.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place. The Coroner has been notified of the death.

Gardaí in Granard are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 - 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.