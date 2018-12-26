Gardai investigating Christmas assault in Offaly town

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that occurred on Saturday last, December 22 at approximately 1:30am.

The alleged attack took place in the School Lane area of Edenderry.

A man in his 50s was allegedly assaulted by another male while making his way home from a social event, the Offaly Express understands

The man received non-serious facial injuries during the attack.

It's understood the assault was disrupted by a passing vehicle.

Gardai have told the Offaly Express that enquiries are ongoing.