Met Eireann weather forecast for the rest of the week and New Year's Eve

Met Eireann expects our weather to stay mostly dry as we head into 2019, although some rain is also anticipated.

St. Stephen's Day will be dry in most areas, just some light rain in the northwest.

It will be rather cloudy and misty but some sunshine will break through. Maximum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees, in light to moderate southerly breezes, fresh at times on northwest coasts.

Tonight will be mostly dry with some mist and fog. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light southwest breezes.

There will be little change, tomorrow, Thursday. It will be another dry day in many areas, but there will be some light rain in the north and northwest and it will stay mainly cloudy. Maximum temperatures 9 to 11 degrees, in light to moderate southerly winds.

Mild and mainly dry, settled weather will continue for the remainder of December and into the early days of the New Year. However, it will be mostly cloudy, with patches of mist, drizzle and fog. A little rain at times also, mainly in the west and north, Met Eireann said.

Thursday night will be mild and mostly overcast, with a band of persistent rain extending from the Atlantic, affecting mainly the northern half of the country, but amounts relatively small and it will be very patchy further south.

There will be mist and fog patches also. Min. 5 to 8 Celsius, in mostly light to moderate southerly winds, fresh to strong along Atlantic coasts.

Any overnight rain will clear into the Irish Sea in the early morning on Friday and the rest of the day will be mostly dry, with bright or sunny spells, but cloud will gradually increase again, with some patchy mist and drizzle developing, especialy along south and southwest coasts.

Max. 8 to 11 Celsius, in light westerly or variable breezes. Mild in most areas overnight, but mostly cloudy and misty, with patches of drizzle and fog, especially along Atlantic coasts. Some breaks in cloud may occur in parts of Munster and south Leinster, with a risk of a slight grass frost.

Saturday and Sunday are once again expected to be mild and mostly cloudy, with many areas dry. Some patches of rain and drizzle will occur, possibly becoming more widespread across Connacht and Ulster on Saturday, though Sunday will be mainly dry, with just patches of mist, drizzle and fog mainly on coasts and hills. Breezy, with max. temperatures 9 to 13 Celsius, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds. Overnight lows 6 to 8 C.

Monday, New Year's Eve will continue mild and mostly dry, with a few bright spells, but with a good deal of cloud, with moderate southwesterly breezes.

The longer range outlook suggests that it will be mainly dry and settled for the first few days of the New Year, but becoming colder, with a risk of fog and a slight frost at night.