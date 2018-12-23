Offaly supermarket evacuated amid Christmas shopping rush

An Offaly supermarket was evacuated for almost two hours on Sunday, December 23 following a false gas alarm.

Christmas shoppers in Aldi in Edenderry were removed from the busy store shortly before 2.30pm after an alarm sounded, sparking fire fears.

The shop re-opened at 4pm on Sunday after authorities had attended the scene.

Aldi Ireland issued a statement to explain the sudden closure in the Offaly town.

"The store was closed earlier today due to a CO2 alarm," a statement read.

"However, the store reopened again at 4pm today and there was no CO2 leak."

Shoppers re-entered the store Sunday evening as the Christmas grocery rush continued.

Aldi apologises for any inconvenience caused.

