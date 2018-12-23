Man killed in road accident in Midlands

Gardaí at Portlaoise are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision which occurred at Ballybrophy, Borris-in-Ossory, Co Laois at approximately 9.10am this morning, Sunday, December 23.

A 31 year old male was fatally injured when the car he was driving collided with a tree. He was the only occupant of the car and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise for postmortem examination.

This stretch of road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but has since reopened.

Investigating Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses, to any person who travelled on the R435 Borris-in-Ossory to Rathdowney Road between 8.30am and 9.30am this morning and to anyone who may have Dash Cam footage to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057-8674100, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.