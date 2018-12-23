Weather forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

It looks set to be a very mild day for the time of year on Christmas Day with temperatures to get into double digits.

According to Met Eireann, mist and fog will slowly clear on Christmas Eve to leave a largely dry day in the east and northeast of the country with some bright spells. Elsewhere it will be rather cloudy with some patchy rain and drizzle at times. It will stay cold in the north with highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees. Further south it will be milder with highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees. Southeast to east winds will be light to moderate in strength but a little fresher along coasts.

Christmas Eve night will be largely dry and cloudy. It will be cold at first in Ulster with temperatures in the range of 2 or 3 degrees, but temperatures will rise everywhere overnight to reach values of between 7 and 11 degrees on Christmas morning.

Met Eireann states that Christmas Day will be dry in most areas, though it will stay mainly cloudy. It will be mild for the time of year with afternoon temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate southerly winds, fresh on west coasts. It will stay mild and misty overnight with temperatures not lower than 9 or 10 degrees in light breezes.