Section of Offaly's newest tourist attraction opened today
A section of a new tourist attraction in Offaly that will see enthusiasts flock from all over the country opened today.
A looped section of the Slieve Bloom Mountain Biking Trail near Kinnitty is open from today.
The trail can be accessed from the village at the entrance to the woods just past Kinnitty GAA Club. The remainder of the trails are due to open in March.
