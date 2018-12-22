Free parking in Tullamore this Sunday

There will be free parking in Tullamore tomorrow as the last minute Christmas shoppers come out in force

Offaly County Council has confirmed that parking will be free in Tullamore on Sunday, December 23. The measure is designed to encourage shoppers to come into the town this week.

Recently the local authority also agreed a deal to reopen the former Texas car park. The closure of this major car park in Tullamore had led to major parking difficulties in the town.