Most crime rates dropping in Laois/Offaly Division but drug offences soaring

While the rate of most crimes committed in the Laois/Offaly Garda Division dropped in the third quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year, drug offences soared according to new recorded crime figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

While the figures, the latest Recorded Crime statistics, come with an accuracy caution from the Garda PULSE database - they are described as Statistics Under Reservation - they indicate that drugs offences increased by over 25% year on year.

According to the figures, there were 460 drug related offences for quarter three of the year in 2107 but that increased to 579 for the same three month period in 2018. Instances of of possession of drugs for sale or supply increased from 65 in 2017 to 83 in 2018. Drug driving offences also increased from two in 2017 to four in 2018.

However while there was a steep increase in drug offences, there was an sharp decline in other recorded crime figures.

Instances of robbery, burglary and theft fell dramatically from 629 in quarter three in 2017 to 490 in quarter three in 2018, a decrease of 22%

Drink driving offences fell from 59 to 52 while assault causing harm offences decreased by almost 30% year on year from 48 to 34.

Damage to property offences fell by 27% from 233 to 169 from 2017 to 2018 while weapons and explosive offences almost halved from 28 down to 15.

Sexual offences rose marginally from 27 in 2017 to 29 in 2018 while public order offences remained roughly the same year on year with 225 recorded instances in 2017 and 222 in the same time frame in 2018.

Commenting on the latest figures the Minister for Jusitice Charlie Flanagan TD said, “This Government remains committed to ensuring a strong and visible police presence throughout the country in order to maintain and strengthen community engagement, provide reassurance to citizens and to deter crime. Since the reopening of the Garda College in September 2014, almost 2,400 recruits have attested as Members of An Garda Síochána and been assigned to mainstream duties nationwide. This accelerated recruitment of Gardaí will see Garda numbers reach 14,000 by the end of this year with Garda numbers expected to be in the region of 21,000 by 2021.”