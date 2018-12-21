REVEALED: 50 adults will be homeless in Offaly this Christmas

The latest Homelessness Report from the Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government shows that 50 adults in Offaly will be homeless for Christmas.

In total across the Midlands there are 118 people classified as homeless. (Laois 19, Longford 9, Westmeath 40). Of that figure, 25 are between the age of 18 and 24 while four are over the ages of 65. The majority of homeless adults (62) are men.

Of the 118 homeless adults, 81 are in Private Emergency Accommodation which includes hotels, B&Bs and other residential facilities that are used on an emergency basis. The other 37 are in Supported Temporary Accommodation including hostels, with onsite professional support.

The report does not contain data for homeless children in the Midlands but nationally there 1,728 families with 3,811 dependents classified as homeless by the Department.

Nationally there are now more than 10,000 are now classified as homeless.

Minister for Housing, Planning & Local Government, Eoin Murphy commented, “I want to assure all individuals and families experiencing homelessness that it is an absolute priority for my Department to deliver the housing solutions needed. In 2019, we will continue to increase the delivery of social housing to provide more people with homes. The Government will also provide increased funding for the provision of homeless services, with a 25% increase in the budget to €146m, to ensure that all individuals and families receive the assistance and support that they require until a home is secured.”