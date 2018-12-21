Massive Solar Farm set to be constructed in Offaly as permission granted

Offaly County Council has granted planning permission to Engie Developments for the construction of a massive Solar Farm in the county.

The facility will consist of the construction and operation of Solar PV Arrays mounted on metal frames on an 29.7 hectare (74 acre) site near Clara. It will be situated off the Curragh Road and adjacent to the Gageborough and Brosna rivers.

The plans also include a single electrical control building and up to eight inverter units. There will be a boundary security fence with CCTV units and an access track.

Permission was granted subject to nine conditions.