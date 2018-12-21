Major Tullamore street to be one way for six months once Enhancement Works begin

A comprehensive traffic management plan, including making High Street a one way street, will be in place from January 2 in Tullamore as works begins on the Tullamore Public Realm Enhancement Works.

The project includes improvement works to High St, Bridge St, Columcille St, Millennium Square and O’Connor Square. The works to High Street and Bridge Street will involve the undergrounding of the existing overhead wires together with the removal of existing poles. The existing street lighting will be replaced with new feature light poles. The existing footpath will be replaced and widened at particular locations. Road reconstruction and surfacing will also be undertaken on a phased basis.

To facilitate the works on High Street and Bridge Street it will be necessary to restrict traffic to a One-Way Outbound traffic management system on these streets.

Traffic will be prohibited from travelling inbound from Cormac Street & O’Moore Street and traffic will be redirected towards the town center via alternative detour routes. It will not be possible to facilitate on-street carparking, while the one-way system is in operation.

Once the works progress past the Tara Street entrance, two-way traffic will be facilitated between O’Moore Street and Tara Street only to allow local traffic access to the Bridge Centre car park.

Works are to commence on High Street, from the junction with O’Moore St, from Wednesday 2. The one-way system will be in operation from this date and will remain in place up to the end of June 2019.

Offaly County Council says that during the above works, there will be some disruption as the work in the footpath moves past doorways/entrances, but it will endeavor to keep this disruption to a minimum.