WATCH: Offaly school choir hits all the right notes at Carol Service
An Offaly school choir hit all the right notes at a Carol Service this week.
The St Mary's Secondary School, Edenderry choir showcased their talents at the Service which included this stunning performance of 'Oh Holy Night'.
Chloe Connolly sang beautifully at our school Carol Service and to finish our amazing choir joined in and hit all those high notes! #VoicesOfAngels pic.twitter.com/2Ach49cwId— stmarysedenderry (@SMESecondary) December 20, 2018
