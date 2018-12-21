Offaly soldier sends Christmas greeting home from Lebanon

An Offaly soldier has sent Christmas Greetings home from the Lebanon where he is serving with the Irish Army.

Private Sean T. O’Connor, Birr is deployed on his first tour of duty with the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon. His message was posted by the Army on Flickr.

His message read, "I would like to say Happy Christmas and a happy new year to all my friends at home, especially to my girlfriend Shauna who is expecting our first child in January. Love and miss you everyone, see you all soon."