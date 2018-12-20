Offaly player scoops over €55,000 on National Lottery game
An Offaly player has today won over €55,000 on a National Lottery game today just in time for Christmas
The player scooped the Telly Bingo Snowball prize on today's draw. The Snowball Prize was worth €55,005 today.
Every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday the 'TellyBingo' TV Gameshow is broadcast on television.
Congrats to a player from Co. #Offaly who scooped the Telly Bingo Snowball prize of €55,005 on today's draw! Enjoy your win! pic.twitter.com/387NO2zKFa— The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) December 20, 2018
