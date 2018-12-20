Offaly player scoops over €55,000 on National Lottery game

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

An Offaly player has today won over €55,000 on a National Lottery game today just in time for Christmas

The player scooped the Telly Bingo Snowball prize on today's draw. The Snowball Prize was worth €55,005 today.

Every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday the 'TellyBingo' TV Gameshow is broadcast on television.