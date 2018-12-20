Decision due on massive Offaly Solar Farm this week

A decision is due this week on a massive solar farm in Offaly.

The proposed solar farm will comprise the construction and operation of solar pv arrays mounted on metal frames on an approx 29.7ha site near Clara.

The plans included a single electrical control building and up to eight inverter units. There will be a boundary security fence with CCTV units and an access track.

The application was lodged in July with further information supplied to the local authority in November. The decision is due today, December 20.