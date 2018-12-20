'Malachy Murray' will bring romance back to Offaly at Valentine's Ball

Roving presenter Malachy Murray (aka FM104’s Terry Fahy from Tullamore), is ready to unleash his inimitable charms on the people of Offaly in the upcoming Valentine’s Ball in aid of Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.

Famed for his dulcet tones and those lovely awkward moments where his interviewees don’t quite know what to say, Malachy is in quite the pickle as he decides which cravat to wear at this year’s spectacular black-tie event.

Malachy said, “My New Year’s resolution is to bring as many of the delightful people of Offaly to the doors of the Tullamore Court Hotel on February 16. On the night, I promise to rekindle the dim flicker of romance right here in the midlands. To the men I say, nothing speaks of love like a burly man in formal attire with a healthy dash of Old Spice aftershave. To the ladies I bid you come join me for a glittering evening. I’ll sing, I’ll sparkle, I’ll look ravishing. You’ll love it!”

February 2019 marks the second year of this glamorous black-tie fundraising event and it is organised by the Acquired Brain Injury Ireland team in Mountbolus to raise vital funds for neuro-rehabilitation services for brain injury survivors. The Valentine’s Ball will take place on Saturday 16th February 2019 in the Tullamore Court Hotel. The event includes a drinks reception at 6.30pm, a four-course meal, music entertainment, dancing and lots of great raffle (& Auction) prizes to be won.

Martin Nunan, Local Services Manager, Acquired Brain Injury Ireland Mountbolus said, “Our team is delighted to bring a second Valentine’s Ball to the midlands and we’ve got an unforgettable line-up for everyone who joins us. It’s pointless trying to resist the charms of our hilarious host Malachy Murray so you might as well give in and buy a ticket! Funds raised from this event make an enormous difference to our work. We believe every brain injury is unique and we champion personalised rehabilitation plans for all our brain injury survivors. Ultimately our goal is that our clients won’t need us anymore. By joining us on the night, not only will you enjoy an incredible experience but you will also help to make life better for people with brain injury right here in the midlands and around the country.”

According to the national brain injury charity, as many as 19,500 brain injuries happen in Ireland every year from causes including stroke, road traffic accidents, falls and assaults. That’s 53 people every day – men and women of all ages – acquiring a brain injury that can affect their lives and those of their family for months and years after the initial injury.

In Offaly, the organisation’s neuro-rehabilitation service based in Mountbolus is working to rebuild the lives of more than 160 brain injury survivors across the midlands (Offaly, Laois, Longford and Westmeath).

Barbara O’Connell, Chief Executive with Acquired Brain Injury Ireland said: ““Brain injury is a hidden phenomenon in Irish society. Nobody ever thinks it will happen to them. Our neuro-rehabilitation and family support services offer a vital lifeline to help people rebuild their lives nationwide. After brain injury, many people experience problems with memory, fatigue, judgement and they need support to help them relearn everyday activities. We support 1,200 people and their families each year through our personalised, clinically-led rehabilitation programmes. Thanks to the generous donations from events like our Valentine’s Ball, we can help even more people get back to living their life in the community.”

Tickets for the Acquired Brain Injury Ireland Valentine’s Ball on 16th February are priced at €60. To order tickets by phone contact Natasha Olohan in head office on 01-2804164 or email nolohan@abiireland.ie. Or pop into your local Acquired Brain Injury Ireland in Mountbolus to collect tickets in person!

For more information see www.abiireland.ie