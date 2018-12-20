Tullamore Christmas Market will offer something for everyone

For those of you who have yet to finish your Christmas shopping, or for those of you who have yet to start, you could find all you need in the one place in Tullamore in the coming days.

Tullamore Christmas Market is taking place from Friday, December 21 to Sunday, December 23 on Main Street in Tullamore. It will feature handmade gifts, food, local crafts and more.

The opening times are as follows.

Friday 21: 10am – 7pm

Saturday 22: 10am – 7pm

Sunday 23: 10am – 5pm