WATCH: Offaly TD secures formal meeting with bank after staging sit in

Offaly TD Carol Nolan has confirmed that a formal meeting with KBC Bank to discuss numerous issues to do with mortgage arrears and repossessions will take place in January after she and two other TDs occupied the bank's headquarters in Dublin yesterday.

Deputy Nolan along with two other Independent TDs, Mattie McGrath and Michael Collins, staged a sit in at the bank yesterday and refused to leave until a meeting was organised.

After they left the premises yesterday, Deputy Nolan explained what they had secured and why they had staged the protest.