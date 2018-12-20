Permission granted to convert Offaly pub into townhouses

Another Offaly pub is set to be turned into townhouses after Offaly County Council granted permission for the project to proceed.

Ellen Comerford had sought permission for a change of use of the existing public house, The Hideout on Harbour Street, to residential units.

The development will consist of five own houses and will also include alterations and an extension to existing building.

It is the second pub on the same street in Tullamore to be converted to town houses after the Offaly was also converted in recent years.