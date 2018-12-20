Three more men selected to contest upcoming Local Elections in Offaly

Despite the fact that five sitting councillors have announced that they will not be standing for election in the Local Elections in 2019, it looks as though Offaly County Council will continue to be dominated by men into the future.

At present, all 19 local councillors in Offaly are male and, as it stands, virtually all those who will appear on the ballot paper in 2019 are men. The only exception to date is the Social Democrat candidate Clare Claffey who will contest a seat in the Birr Electoral Area. She has previously stated that she believes it is 'really important' that the next council has female representation.

The latest three men nominated were Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick, Pat Daly and Robert McDermott who will stand for Fianna Fail in the Edenderry Electoral Area. Their nominations were confirmed at a meeting in Edenderry last night.

Fianna Fail have also put forward their four sitting councillors, Declan Harvey, Danny Owens, Tony McCormack and Frank Moran in the Tullamore electoral area.

Fine Gael have also indicated that Liam Quinn and Noel Cribbin will be their candidates in Edenderry, while John Clendennen is likely to stand again in Birr if he fails to take a General Election seat in the interim.

John Leahy, John Carroll, Eamon Dooley, John Foley, Sean Maher and Peter Ormond are all also likely to stand again for election in 2019.

A string of surprise announcements from sitting councillors that they will not seek election next year may open the door for female representatives. Martin O'Reilly and Brendan Killeavy from Sinn Féin, Independent Dervill Dolan and long serving councillors Tommy McKeigue from Tullamore and Noel Bourke from Edenderry have all announced that they will not be seeking re-election in 2019.

The Local Elections take place on Friday, May 24.