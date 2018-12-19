Offaly TD part of group occupying KBC Bank in Dublin

An Offaly TD is one of a group of three TDs occupying KBC Bank in Dublin in protest at the eviction of three people from their house in Strokestown, Co Roscommon last week.

Deputy Carol Nolan is joined in the protest by Deputy Mattie McGrath and Deputy Michael Collins at the bank's premises on Baggot Street in Dublin. They have been there since 2pm and the bank closes at 5.30pm.

The trio are also raising their concerns over how the bank deals with those in mortgage arrears.

They also say that they intend to stay until they get written assurances that management at the bank will agree to meet with to discuss the matters they are highlighting.