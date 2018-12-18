Large scale enhancement works to begin in Tullamore in January as contracts signed

Work will be commencing early in early January on the Tullamore Town Enhancement Scheme after the contracts were officially signed.

According to the initial tender documents, the project will see upgrades at High Street, Bridge Street, William Street and Columcille Street and will also see the undergrounding of cables, installation of pedestrian crossings, new street furniture, street lighting, signage, paving and planting.

The project will also include enhancement works to O’Connor Square to include removal of all existing paving and roads and construction of new road layout, new civic space, parking, street furniture, street lighting and decorative lighting, signage, paving and planting.

A new pedestrian bridge is also to be constructed from Millennium Square to the Bridge Centre car park with piled foundations. The bridge will be a specialist element to be designed, supplied and installed by an approved contractors specialist.

The architects are Kenny Lyons and the contractors are David Walsh Civil Engineering.