Three Offaly schools will undergo improvement works through Summer Works Scheme
Three primary schools in Offaly will undergo improvement works over the summer after securing funding through the Summer Works Scheme.
The three schools in Offaly are:
Gortnamona NS, Blueball - Windows
Scoil Bhride, Tullamore - Structural Improvements
Coolderry Central NS - Windows
Nationally, funding of more than €40 million has been earmarked for Summer Works projects in 2019. This will see improvements in primary and post-primary schools across the country
Announcing the list of successful applicants the Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh said, “I am delighted to be able to make such a substantial amount of money available to benefit 307 schools nationwide. This €40 million investment secures money for schools to upgrade windows, meet curricular requirements and make structural improvements to buildings.”
