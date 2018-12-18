New garden centre with cafe set to be constructed in Offaly

Offaly County Council has granted planning permission to Flanagan Properties for the construction of a new garden centre with a cafe building in Offaly.

The planned premises will be situated on the Kilbeggan Road in Tullamore.

The plans are for the construction of a new garden centre, including indoor shop sales and cafe building with ancillary service areas including office and storage areas.

There will also be a three bay steel framed horticultural poly-tunnel, one plastic horticultural poly tunnel and nursery are and an external plant display yard.

The plans also include all associated signage, roadside totem signage, three banner pole signs, car parking including realignment of front boundary wall and all associated site development works.