Over 3,600 Offaly people waiting for speech and language or occupational therapy services 

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen, has said that new figures obtained by Fianna Fáil show 'a lack of appetite' on behalf of the Government to deal with waiting lists for speech and language and occupational therapies.

Deputy Cowen was commenting after new figures received by Fianna Fáil show that 36,531 people were waiting for speech and language therapy with a further 32,103 waiting for occupational therapy at the end of October 2018.

“Within those figures we know that 1,340 children and adults are waiting for an appointment for speech and language therapy in Co. Offaly, while 2281 are waiting for an occupational therapy first time assessment," the Offaly TD stated.

“My office regularly receives requests for assistance from parents of children or the children of elderly parents distraught at being told they will need to wait months or even years to get the treatment they need. Under any metric, these are scandalous figures, and underline both the significant challenges the health service is facing and the failures of government to get to grips with changing demographics and under-resourcing”, concluded Deputy Cowen.