TV chef to open new SPAR store in Offaly on Wednesday

Chef, TV personality and star of RTE 1’s ‘Meals in Minutes’, Donal Skehan will officially open the brand new SPAR in Tullamore this Wednesday.

The new store is on the Arden Road in Tullamore and Donal will be on hand from 12pm to 3pm.

Join Donal Skehan on Wednesday as he officially opens the brand new SPAR in Tullamore. There will be plenty of photo opps and chances to meet and chat with the star.

Donal returns to Ireland this week from LA as the last in the current TV Series ‘Meals in Minutes’ - the Christmas special, is broadcast on RTE 1 on Wednesday evening at 7.30pm. This is the last episode in the current series which is sponsored by SPAR.

Donal will also sign copies of his current cookery book ‘Meals in Minutes, that accompanies the TV series.

In the last of his current TV series on Wednesday, The Christmas Special, Donal conjures up five delicious recipes with tips and tricks that will impress the most cynical guest.

Kick off Christmas or Stephen’s morning with a delicious Boxty Breakfast, a complete twist on the traditional smoked eggs and salmon , whip up a baked camembert platter as a starter or serve as a tasty bite for your visitor – a very simple tasty but impressive nibbly, where you bake a whole camembert in a crusty loaf, drizzled with Irish honey rosemary and garlic .

Donal also share his speedy signature Chicken Pot Pie topped with tasty dumplings, yet again another simple dish where you use the cooked meat from a chicken or indeed a turkey left overs.

And of course no meal would be complete with a mouth-watering dessert. Not everyone is fan of the traditional Christmas pudding and fruit cake, Donal’s spectacular Chocolate and Cherry Lava Cake with Vanilla, Cardamom Whipped Cream and Shaved Chocolate is guaranteed to have your guests clamouring for more.