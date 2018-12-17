Offaly Express website drives through 7,000,000 page view barrier in 2018

The Offaly Express website, the best on line resource for news for the county, has broken new ground by driving through 7,000,000 page view barrier in 2018.

The website was kept alive when the print edition of the paper closed in 2012 but it has gone from strength to strength in recent years with its mix of serious and not so serious news coverage.

In 2017, the website set the bar high with over 5,000,000 page views and 1.94 million users but that has been eclipsed this year with over 7,000,000 page views already and over 2.3 million users.

