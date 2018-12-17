Offaly caregiver honoured for heroic efforts during ‘Beast from the East’

Staff at Home Instead Senior Care in the Midlands are looking forward to Joe Duffy’s Liveline: Call Back this week, which revisits their colleague’s heroic caregiving feats during the ‘Beast from the East’ earlier this year.

Offaly native Cecelia Dowling, who started with the well-known home care company in 2012, borrowed a tractor from her brother, to make sure she could get to her elderly clients during the weeks of heavy snow.

“Winter can be a challenge for seniors at the best of times, but the snow that was brought by the Beast from the East had a very serious impact on older people, and particularly those who rely on home care services,” says Jonathan Acton, Managing Director of the Midlands branch of Home Instead.

“Cecelia, who is admired and respected by her colleagues and clients alike, showed tremendous dedication to the welfare of her clients, by driving to their homes in a tractor.

“Her efforts were noticed in the community, and then by Joe Duffy, who brought her onto Liveline to discuss the challenges older people face in wintertime.

“We couldn’t be prouder of Cecelia and we look forward to reliving her dedication on Thursday next,” adds Jonathan. This wasn’t the first time Cecelia has received recognition for her work at Home Instead Westmeath – she was Leinster CAREGiver of the year in 2016!

To hear Cecelia’s full story, don’t miss Joe Duffy’s Liveline Callbacks, on RTÉ 1, Thursday December 20 at 7pm.