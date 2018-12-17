Gardai issue appeal for information following serious assault in Offaly

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following what is described as a serious assault on a man in his 20s in Kilcormac, Co. Offaly.

At approximately 6pm on Saturday, December 15 an ambulance was called to Munny, Kilcormac, following a report of a man being discovered with serious head and other injuries. He was taken to Tullamore General Hospital.

Gardai are asking for anyone who was in the Kilcormac area on Saturday, December 15 between 5:30pm and 6:30pm who may have seen anything suspicious to contact Gardai at Birr Garda Station on 057 9169710.

Investigations are ongoing.