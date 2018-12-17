Free one hour parking in Offaly town from now to Christmas

There will be free one hour parking in Tullamore from now until Christmas.

Offaly County Council has confirmed that parking will be free for an hour on all streets in the town from today (December 17) until and including Christmas Eve.

Additionally, parking in Tullamore will be free on day on Sunday, December 23. The measure are designed to encourage shoppers to come into the town this week.

Recently the local authority also agreed a deal to reopen the former Texas car park. The closure of this major car park in Tullamore had led to major parking difficulties in the town.