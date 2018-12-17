Offaly milliner's absolutely stunning head piece chosen for the prestigious London Hat Week exhibition

An Offaly milliner's stunning head piece chosen for the prestigious London Hat Week exhibition 2019.

Denise Casey is from Ballycumber and her incredible piece has been chosen from thousands of worldwide entries for the prestigious exhibition. Read more below picture

Denise's creation is a large fuchsia flower made from wire and Silk abaca fabric, embellished with Swarovski crystals.

The theme of the competition was 'World Garden' and entrants were asked to design and create a piece inspired by their culture and surrounding landscapes.

Speaking about her creation, Denise commented, "living in the Irish countryside I am surrounded by fabulous hedgerows endowed with the beautiful fuchsia flowers, hence the piece is called the Irish name for fuschia 'Deora de' literally translated to 'Tears from God'. I’m delighted that my head piece has qualified for the prestigious London Hat Week exhibition 2019"

The exhibition takes place next April and will be attended by over 1500 top international stylists, fashion bloggers, fashion experts and worldwide media.

In 2015, Denise began making headpieces for family and friends, she began her training as a bespoke milliner in Ireland, training with leading designers Linda McKay & Lina Stein.

Deciding to follow her passion Denise retired from her role of 16 years in the financial services and returned to college full time to study Fashion Design and graduated in 2017 from Dublin Institute of Design with Distinction.

She now works from her studio in Offaly, specialising in custom made millinery design hats and headpieces all uniquely designed and perfectly crafted to complement outfits, giving clients the ultimate finishing touch for any special occasion. In the design process, she carefully selects material to perfectly match and complement her clients specific style, personality and outfits.

You can find out more about Denise's headpieces at here website www.denisecaseydesign.com or you can check out her Facebook page by clicking here