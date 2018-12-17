Is it going to be a White Christmas? - Met Eireann makes early prediction

Is it going to be a White Christmas? - Met Eireann makes early prediction

Conor Ganly

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

snow christmas beast from the east

Snow on Christmas Day?

Share

Met Éireann has given an early prediction about the chance snow on Christmas Day and whether we'll have a white Christmas.

The forecaster polled people via twitter and just over half wanted snow.

Met Éireann gave those who voted an early prediction after the poll closed

"It's too early to give a definitive forecast for Christmas Day, although our guidance suggests it will be relatively settled, mostly dry with temps above average.

MORE BELOW TWEET

"A lot can change between now and then so stay up to date," she said.