WATCH: Offaly DJ brilliantly samples classic Irish song in latest floor filling tune
Offaly based Dj/Producer Tony Krisp is back with another banging tune in time for Christmas.
While it is made in 2018, it certainly is a cheeky Old skool banger to take you back to the big 90s floorfillers.
And can you spot the classic track by a legendary Irish band sampled in the tune? If you can't, the clue is in the name.
