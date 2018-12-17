Man hospitalised after sustaining serious injuries following assault in Offaly

A man was hospitalised over the weekend after sustaining serious injuries following an assault in Offaly.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating the assault of a male in his late 20s that occurred on Saturday, December 15 at approximately 6pm in the Kilcormac area of Offaly. The male sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to hospital. It is being reported that an axe was used during the incident.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.